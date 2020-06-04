Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 14,072 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HYB opened at $8.13 on Thursday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

