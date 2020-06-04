Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz acquired 15,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $737,141. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSC. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of TSC opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

