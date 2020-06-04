Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $912.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

