Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

