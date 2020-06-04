PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,792 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,244,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after acquiring an additional 790,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 280,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

