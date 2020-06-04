AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of AU opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

