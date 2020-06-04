Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,397 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 284,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,683,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

