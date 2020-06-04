Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer — Antero Resources. Rising gathering, compression and fresh water delivery volumes are aiding its bottom line. Notably, the firm made a downward revision to its 2020 capital budget. As a result, the company’s raised its free cash flow guidance. However, the midstream firm’s capacity to clear a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable owing to coronavirus-induced decline in energy demand. Moreover, the firm’s balance sheet is more levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, rising direct operating expenses are hurting the profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 496,490 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

