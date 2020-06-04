Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 942,167 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,167 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.