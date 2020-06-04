Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 29,881 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,881 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

