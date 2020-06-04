Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.79.

In related news, insider Richard Logan acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

