Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Inspired Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.79.

In other news, insider Richard Logan purchased 115,000 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Energy
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Energy
Inspired Energy Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Inspired Energy Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Intermediate Capital Group Price Target Cut to GBX 1,565
Intermediate Capital Group Price Target Cut to GBX 1,565
McCarthy & Stone Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
McCarthy & Stone Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
On The Beach Group Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
On The Beach Group Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in POSCO
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in POSCO


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report