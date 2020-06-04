Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Inspired Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.79.

In other news, insider Richard Logan purchased 115,000 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

