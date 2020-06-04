Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,565

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,790 ($23.55) to GBX 1,565 ($20.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

ICP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,517 ($19.96) price target (down from GBX 1,966 ($25.86)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,530.40 ($20.13).

ICP opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94).

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £127,500 ($167,719.02). Also, insider Andrew Sykes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($54,985.53). Insiders have acquired 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $35,667,556 over the last 90 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

