McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective (down from GBX 132 ($1.74)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.88 ($1.60).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In related news, insider Mike Lloyd purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

