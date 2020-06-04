McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective (down from GBX 132 ($1.74)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.88 ($1.60).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In related news, insider Mike Lloyd purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Analyst Recommendations for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Energy
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Energy
Inspired Energy Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Inspired Energy Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Intermediate Capital Group Price Target Cut to GBX 1,565
Intermediate Capital Group Price Target Cut to GBX 1,565
McCarthy & Stone Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
McCarthy & Stone Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
On The Beach Group Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
On The Beach Group Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in POSCO
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in POSCO


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report