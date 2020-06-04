On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 435.83 ($5.73).

OTB opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.56. The company has a market capitalization of $484.67 million and a PE ratio of 25.88.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

