BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of POSCO worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 384,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in POSCO by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Nomura cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.