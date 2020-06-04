BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,881,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.