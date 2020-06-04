Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,667 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Virgin Galactic worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $20,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

