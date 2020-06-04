BlackRock Inc. Sells 88,787 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

CEO opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.