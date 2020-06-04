BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,418 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.36% of Kimball Electronics worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

KE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.