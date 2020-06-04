BlackRock Inc. Has $20.36 Million Holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of Ooma worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 1,143.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Ooma Inc has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $29,361.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,653 shares of company stock worth $161,421 in the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

