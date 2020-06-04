U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 116,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.41% of U.S. Silica worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 75,189 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 213,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

