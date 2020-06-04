BlackRock Inc. Buys 68,259 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of NeoPhotonics worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.