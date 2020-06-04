BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.28% of Lumber Liquidators worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of LL opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.