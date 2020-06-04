Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.16% of Carriage Services worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of CSV opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viki K. Blinderman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,061.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,044 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

