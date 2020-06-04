BlackRock Inc. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $84,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Len E. Williams acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,503 shares of company stock valued at $88,753 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $851,700. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PUB opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

