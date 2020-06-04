iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2,153.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.27% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

