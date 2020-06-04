BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,448 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.51% of Cowen worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 83,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 1.50. Cowen Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.