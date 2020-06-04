GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,522 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of GrafTech International worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

