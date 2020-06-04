Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,448,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.35% of Timkensteel worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 190.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 1,403.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Timkensteel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.