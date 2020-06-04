HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

