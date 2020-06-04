BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.81% of Dynavax Technologies worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

