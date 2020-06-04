BlackRock Inc. Acquires 10,217 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.52% of Inseego worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSG. State Street Corp raised its position in Inseego by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inseego by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 540.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Inseego Corp has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

