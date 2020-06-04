BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Energy Recovery worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERII. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of ERII opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $428.35 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,177 shares of company stock worth $12,148,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

