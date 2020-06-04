BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Utah Medical Products worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $70,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD opened at $102.41 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

