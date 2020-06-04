BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,483 shares of company stock worth $157,412. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $381.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

