BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.14% of Manitowoc worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

MTW stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.