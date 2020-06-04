Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.69 million and a P/E ratio of -44.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $921,595.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,202.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,990 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,814 over the last 90 days.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

