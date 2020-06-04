BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.31% of Mercantil Bank worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantil Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

