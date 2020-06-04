BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.64% of Textainer Group worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Textainer Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGH. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.