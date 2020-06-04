BlackRock Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Ping Identity worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,741 shares of company stock worth $31,493,063 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PING opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 81.84. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

