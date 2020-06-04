BlackRock Inc. Has $21.95 Million Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.22% of Sierra Bancorp worth $21,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 87.0% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11,732.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

