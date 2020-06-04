BlackRock Inc. Acquires 290,158 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.93. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

