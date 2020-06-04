BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.21% of Garrett Motion worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $9,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 699,685 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 223,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTX opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $458.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.51.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.