First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

