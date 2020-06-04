UBS Group AG Sells 3,714 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.93% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $62.06 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

