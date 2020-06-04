UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92.

