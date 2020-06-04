UBS Group AG Sells 10,265 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

