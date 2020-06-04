BlackRock Inc. Sells 66,253 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,716,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.82% of SIGA Technologies worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGA. State Street Corp increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

