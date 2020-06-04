BlackRock Inc. Has $22.63 Million Stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of CBTX worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. CBTX Inc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

